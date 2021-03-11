Netbox Coin Hits One Day Volume of $142,900.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $142,900.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 138.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.07 or 0.00192601 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,613,666 coins and its circulating supply is 77,190,100 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

