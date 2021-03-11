Analysts Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. ICF International posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Shares of ICFI traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ICF International by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ICF International by 526.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.