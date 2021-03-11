Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Short Interest Update

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CCEL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. Cryo-Cell International has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, CEO David Portnoy acquired 11,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $88,440.00. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

