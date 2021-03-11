Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,392 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 86,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

