Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 288,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,347,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

