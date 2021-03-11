Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

