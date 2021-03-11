Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,199,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after buying an additional 383,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $112.40 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

