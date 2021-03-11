BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Down 97.8% in February

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the February 11th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,015,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTZI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 1,627,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813,131. BOTS has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get BOTS alerts:

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc engages in developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. It provides chatbot that enables smarter and efficient workflows, as well as enhances brand awareness and customer engagement; and solutions based on blockchain technology to help business become more stable, profitable, and safe.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.