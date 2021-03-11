The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Bank of East Asia stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
The Bank of East Asia Company Profile
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.
