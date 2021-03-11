Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO Sells $624,726.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $624,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,955,986 shares in the company, valued at $26,405,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LPG stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on LPG. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

