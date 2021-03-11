Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 11th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PSCH traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

