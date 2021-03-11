Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the February 11th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of POYYF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,742. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

