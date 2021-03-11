Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 1,725.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SCBFY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCBFY shares. AlphaValue raised Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.