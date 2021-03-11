Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

