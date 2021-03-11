ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in ResMed by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $179.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,175,198. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

