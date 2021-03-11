ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $6.91 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and approximately $112,236.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $6.91 or 0.00012436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00505793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00066207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00522627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00076675 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,540,306 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

