Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

MS stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

