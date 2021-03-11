Albemarle Co. (ALB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 1st

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

ALB opened at $140.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.48.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

