Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after acquiring an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after acquiring an additional 725,649 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $147,060,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $122,814,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baidu by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.56.

BIDU opened at $232.68 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.45.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.