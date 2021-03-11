United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 1st

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 973 shares of company stock valued at $29,998. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

