WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

In related news, insider Richard White sold 195,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.46 ($21.76), for a total transaction of A$5,969,368.04 ($4,263,834.31). Insiders have sold 597,061 shares of company stock worth $18,455,547 in the last three months.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.