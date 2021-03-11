Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $335,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.