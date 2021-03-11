C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $190.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.57. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

