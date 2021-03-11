Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.64

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $7.00. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 8,505 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 44.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.