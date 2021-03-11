Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.88

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $7.65. Euroseas shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 33,485 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

