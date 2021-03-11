GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Down 88.2% in February

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the February 11th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLX remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Wednesday. 296,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,752. GB Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
GB Sciences Company Profile
