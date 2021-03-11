GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Down 88.2% in February

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the February 11th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLX remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Wednesday. 296,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,752. GB Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

