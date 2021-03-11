UCA Coin (UCA) Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. UCA Coin has a market cap of $8.19 million and $80,046.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UCA Coin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.00506779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00066467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.00522036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00076652 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,288,191,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,484,212 coins. UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

UCA Coin Coin Trading

