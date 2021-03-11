Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $89.17 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.00506779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00066467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.00522036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00076652 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s total supply is 88,736,655 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

