Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0039

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $113,602.47 and $119.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.71 or 0.00507214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072171 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00525293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00076227 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

