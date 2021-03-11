Xponance Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 237,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

