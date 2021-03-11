American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in American Express by 73.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 72.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 262,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after buying an additional 110,631 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 50.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

AXP opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

