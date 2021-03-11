Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $216-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.82 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.39 EPS.

CLDR traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,585,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Cloudera has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.90.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 837,803 shares of company stock worth $13,100,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

