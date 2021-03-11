Xponance Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,529 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after buying an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

