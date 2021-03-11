Everest (ID) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Everest has a market cap of $60.74 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.71 or 0.00507214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072171 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00525293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00076227 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

