Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 150.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

EXR stock opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

