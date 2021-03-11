Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 910,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 166,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.