Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Up 945.5% in February

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 945.5% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS APLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,346. Applied Science Products has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

About Applied Science Products

Applied Science Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment.

