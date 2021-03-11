Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,064,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Caterpillar by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $221.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.51. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

