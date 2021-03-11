BOLT Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $452,260.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00724170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

