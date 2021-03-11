Semux (SEM) Price Tops $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Semux has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $228,175.31 and $1,012.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019617 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007344 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001348 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

