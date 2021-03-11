Serum (SRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $291.53 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $5.83 or 0.00010397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $291.53 million and approximately $127.80 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.92 or 0.00508092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00066392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00072363 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.00527461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00076019 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SRMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.