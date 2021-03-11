DEXTools (DEXT) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. DEXTools has a market cap of $76.29 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 48.3% against the dollar. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.66 or 0.00510392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00066536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00072577 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00528089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00076713 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,392,088 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

