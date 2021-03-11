Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $413.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

