Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,259 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,296 shares of company stock worth $7,865,431. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

