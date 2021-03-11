aelf Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $157.02 million and $41.87 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.33 or 0.00730256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

