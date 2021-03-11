Litecoin Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,040.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $4,040.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.51 or 0.00572818 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000092 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,990.55 or 1.00379430 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 714,485,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.