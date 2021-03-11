MyWish Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,120.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. MyWish has a market cap of $3.21 million and $4,120.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyWish has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00052411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00730046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

