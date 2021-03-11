FLO Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. One FLO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $93,197.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

