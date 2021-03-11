Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 2,633.3% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLPP remained flat at $$24.99 during trading on Wednesday. 13,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,616. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.

