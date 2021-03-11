Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $711.41 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $30.67 or 0.00054596 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $16.00 billion and approximately $711.41 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,661,895 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

